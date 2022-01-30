Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00248286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002356 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.