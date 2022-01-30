Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,551 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.