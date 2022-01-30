Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KB Home were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

