Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

