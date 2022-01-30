Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

