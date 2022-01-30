Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $633,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

