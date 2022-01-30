Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,248 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,139 shares during the period.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.21 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

