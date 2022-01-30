Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

