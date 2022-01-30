Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.