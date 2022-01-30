Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,423 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,219,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

