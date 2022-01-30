Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQV opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

