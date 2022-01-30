Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 70,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 126.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

