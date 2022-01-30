Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.27. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

