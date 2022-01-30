MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $429,180.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $15.62 million and $429,180.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,222,679,879 coins and its circulating supply is 3,052,069,292 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

