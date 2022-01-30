Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 33.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Methanex by 20.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.