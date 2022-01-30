Methanex’s (MX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MX. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE:MX opened at C$59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.18. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.