Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.02 ($11.39).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.18. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.77).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

