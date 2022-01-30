Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

