MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $437,057.97 and $761.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

