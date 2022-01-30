Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Decreased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 9.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

