Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 5.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

