Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 338,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,355,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $945,980,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average is $309.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

