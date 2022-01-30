Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $82,800.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $16.48 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

