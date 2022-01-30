Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

