Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $86.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

