Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $2,123,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $182.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

