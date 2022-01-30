Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

AAWW stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

