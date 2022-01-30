MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the lowest is $2.59. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

