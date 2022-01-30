Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.