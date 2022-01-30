Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock worth $98,185,230 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

