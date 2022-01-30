Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,372 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $285.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

