Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Momentive Global worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

MNTV stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

