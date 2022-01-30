Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 185.30 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 311 ($4.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

