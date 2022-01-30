Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,310 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment accounts for about 2.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $39,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 359,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

