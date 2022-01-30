Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $263.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.