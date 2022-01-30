Morgan Stanley Boosts Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Price Target to €3.20

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.20 ($3.64) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BNCZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.