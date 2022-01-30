Morgan Stanley Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $196.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dover by 75.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 330,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

