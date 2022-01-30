Morgan Stanley Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $593.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $651.00 to $593.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.24 and a 200-day moving average of $611.08. MSCI has a one year low of $380.24 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

