Morgan Stanley Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $810.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $807.00 to $810.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.