MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.57. 47,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.