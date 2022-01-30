Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 1.3%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.03 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61). 265,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 207,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60 ($0.62).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of £60.49 million and a PE ratio of 56.25.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

