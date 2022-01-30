Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.40 at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MOTS stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

