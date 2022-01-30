Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.40 at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
MOTS stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
