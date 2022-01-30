M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $15.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $172.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

