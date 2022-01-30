Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Short Interest Update

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Muncy Bank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

