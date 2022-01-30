Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Nano Dimension worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

