Nano Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Nano has a total market cap of $303.64 million and $27.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00006015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012585 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

