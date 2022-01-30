NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Senior Officer Buys C$14,970.00 in Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Senior Officer Luc Veilleux bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,397,200.

GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.07. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

GRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.