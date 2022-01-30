Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $52,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.28.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

