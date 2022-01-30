National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

