National Bankshares Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

